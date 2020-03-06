Man urinates on footpath, asks children for crack

A REPEAT trespasser who asked children for “crack” has been told by the Magistrate he needs to stay out of trouble.

Kevin Joseph Daly, 36, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, on a charge of trespassing.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on June 14 at 9.45pm, police were called to Jackson St in relation to a trespasser.

The court heard that the residents told police Daly had entered their house and intimidated them before leaving.

The court also heard that the cousins of the residents had run into Daly on the street, where he urinated on the footpath before following them to the house.

He also asked if they knew of anyone that had crack.

Daly’s lawyer told the court that the night in question Daly had been trying to find a friend on Foote St and had seen some children on the street who he approached, showing them a photo of his friend and asking if they knew where he lived.

The lawyer then stated the children had told him to come with them and brought them to their cousins residence which was the one he trespassed on, which he entered to light a cigarette before leaving.

He denied asking for illicit drugs.

“It sounds like an odd set of facts asking children where people are,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“You’ve previously been sent to jail for trespassing.

“You’re employed now, which is good because you need to stay busy to keep out of trouble.”

Daly was fined $500, with a conviction recorded.