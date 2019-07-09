Man United stars in heated Perth clash

Victor Lindelof (obscured) gets between Jesse Kingard and Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United saga took a bizarre twist when fans spotted him apparently clashing with Jesse Lingard - in a video posted by the club's own media team.

United's trip Down Under became an instant tour de farce as Victor Lindelof was seen pulling a tense-looking Pogba away when the England star appeared to confront the unsettled Real Madrid and Juventus target.

United supporters on social media were amazed as well as dismayed - because the clip was supposed to show the squad relaxing as they arrived in Perth.

United themselves tweeted the video with the words: "Nothing like a walk to stretch the legs after a 16-hour flight #MUFC #MUTOUR."

But although most of the players smiled and chatted happily, the camera caught Sweden centre-back Lindelof intervening in what seemed an agitated exchange.

Lingard seemed to be sternly questioning Pogba, who turned back and appeared ready to step towards his fellow 26-year-old.

That was when Lindelof grabbed Pogba around the shoulder and walked on with him as if to cool the situation.

One fan tweeted: "Pogba looks like he's about to fight Lingard at 0:11 before Lindelof calms him down. Can't tell if it's real or not though."

Oh dear, 0:11 in, Lindelof seems to break up Pogba & Lingard. It’s all going to shit and we haven’t kicked a ball. This season could turn very sour very quick. https://t.co/UP4u6qSHpu — Gaz (@CantonaManc) July 8, 2019

Another said: "Pogba versus Lingard, that's a new one."

Pogba vs Lingard



That’s a new one 🤣



Lingard’s face says it all! pic.twitter.com/hksZcOT1pQ — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) July 8, 2019

United had ordered Pogba to fly out for the first trip of United's pre-season training, after the former Juve hero's agent Mino Raiola reportedly upped efforts to land his man a transfer.

Manchester United are in Australia to play against Perth Glory.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the pre-season tour was important preparation ahead of the August 9 start of the EPL season.

Paul Pogba at training in Perth.

"We've got six weeks until the league starts so we can't take it easy," Solskjaer said.

"They've all had their individual programs and are in good shape from day one, so we've put them through their paces."

