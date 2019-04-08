Menu
FIX SORTED: Alby Wagemaker serves up two iced coffees from his mobile coffee van business Cacoffeeney.
News

Man turns his $100/week habit into his livelihood

Meg Bolton
by
4th Apr 2019 2:08 PM | Updated: 8th Apr 2019 5:00 AM

WHEN Alby Wagemaker was forced to reinvent himself, he turned to a drink he's been relying on practically his whole life - coffee.

In October 2018, Mr Wagemaker packed up his life down south and relocated to the Lockyer Valley to sell coffee in a warmer climate.

The newly established Kensington Grove man was a truck driver, but last year he was given a health diagnosis which would cause him to fail his next medical examination.

Rather than dwelling on the diagnosis, Mr Wagemaker has driven into the next stage of his life as the owner of Cacoffeeny, a mobile coffee van.

"Coffee has always been the centre of what I do," Mr Wagemaker said.

"I've always been a mad coffee drinker."

Before being a truck driver, Mr Wagemaker was a coach driver and during that time he was spending $100 a week on coffee.

"I was always looking for coffee. I had a wallet full of coffee loyalty cards," he said.

But these days the tables have turned and Mr Wagemaker is now giving others their coffee fix.

From Monday to Friday, Mr Wagemaker is serving Lockyer Valley residents with locally sourced hot and cold beverages.

"The theme is local, as much as possible we will stay local," Mr Wagemaker said.

"My soft drink range is from Crows Nest and the coffee is all sourced from Somerset coffee in Fernvale."

 

Alby Wagemaker serves up two iced coffees from his mobile coffee van business Cacoffeeney. Meg Bolton

Despite having the ability to sell his coffee outside of the region, Mr Wagemaker even kept his locations local.

"I'm strictly Laidley, Gatton and Plainland region. I can drive to Toowoomba and I could drive to Ipswich and possibly make more money, but I'd make a bigger carbon footprint for no reason," he said.

While Mr Wagemaker was passionate about local produce, his number one priority was the product.

Mr Wagemaker not only wanted to give his customers their caffeine hit, he also wanted to deliver an experience.

A word play on cacophony, Mr Wagemaker wants his business Cacoffeeny to immerse customers in sounds, smells and sight.

"For me it's always been exciting walking into a café because automatically you're overwhelmed," Mr Wagemaker said.

"In a good café there a lot of sounds, laughter, shine and aroma."

Mr Wagemaker wanted to give customers the same experience from the back of his van.

Each week day, Mr Wagemaker alternates the school he visits in the morning. He also attends staff meetings and events upon request.

On Monday he is at Glenore Grove State School, on Tuesday he is at Laidley, on Wednesday he is at Forest Hill State School, Thursday is Lake Clarendon and is Friday Hatton Vale.

He plans to continue to build his business and grow his clientele within the Lockyer Valley.

