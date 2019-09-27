Menu
Crime

Bloke's over the top response to his partner's drink-driving

Sarah Barnham
27th Sep 2019 10:29 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
A GLADSTONE man was ordered to leave a courtroom after yelling out his partner was innocent of a drink-drinking charge.

Tanya Gayle Nisbet's partner was told to leave the courtroom at Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he stood up and yelled it was him behind the wheel, not her.

The court was told the 51-year-old woman was caught on CCTV and in court she pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

Nisbet fronted Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was "pretty obvious" she was guilty after watching the CCTV footage.

After the man left the courtroom Nisbet apologised for his outburst.

The court was told earlier in the year police saw an intoxicated Nisbet near a vehicle and approached her.

The court was told Nisbet admitted to the police officer she had driven to the BWS bottle shop.

Officers required Nisbet to provide a sample of her breath for an RBT and her reading was .093 per cent.

In court Nisbet said she had "done the wrong thing".

Nisbet told the court she lived at Tannum Sands and getting around without a licence would be difficult.

Mr Kinsella ordered Nisbet to pay a $500 fine and disqualified her from driving for two months.

A conviction was recorded.

court crime drink drive gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstonemagistratescourt
Gladstone Observer

