Fonzy the dog was found hiding under a pontoon after his master was stabbed on Friday.
Crime

Man tried to set dog on fire, stabbed owner – police

by Judith Kerr
9th Dec 2019 7:36 AM
THERE was small relief on Friday night in Bethania after a suburb-wide search involving dozens of people finally found Fonzy the dog, who went missing after his master was stabbed.

Police were called to an address in Federation Drive early Friday after reports a man had tried to set a dog on fire.

 

A crime scene was declared in Federatrion Drive.
A man was taken to hospital and treated for a punctured lung and stabbing wounds and another man was detained in nearby Page St and taken away in a blue forensics suit.

A local mechanics business also reported a break-in attempt.

Residents said Fonzy, a border collie, escaped before a man from Bethania found him hiding under a fishing pontoon late on Friday.

animal cruelty bethania crime police

