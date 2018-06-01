Man treated for facial injuries after fall from bridge

A MAN is recovering from facial and possible spinal injuries after he fell from a bridge at Carole Park early this morning.

Paramedics were called to a bridge on Cobalt St and Johnston Rd just before 3am following reports a man in his 20s had fallen from the structure.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews, including a Critical Care Paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit treated the man for facial injuries, cuts and abrasions and spinal precautions.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable condition.

In a separate incident early this morning, one patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crashed into a tree on Wacol Station Rd around 5:24am.