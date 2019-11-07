Menu
Wayne Neil Bulmer was charged by with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property over a forklift incident.
Crime

Sacked worker accused of trashing a factory with a forklift

by Steven Trask
7th Nov 2019 7:15 PM

A 38-year-old man allegedly used a forklift and a hammer to trash more than $500,000 worth of machinery and computers in a south Sydney factory after losing his job.

Wayne Neil Bulmer was extradited from Perth on Wednesday before being charged by NSW Police with multiple counts of destroying or damaging property.

Detectives say Bulmer used a forklift to smash machinery in the Kingsgrove factory after being told his employment had been terminated in mid-August.

Bulmer then allegedly smashed computer hardware with a hammer. He fled the factory before officers arrived.

Bulmer was refused bail when he appeared in Sutherland Local Court on Thursday.

