Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man trapped, seriously injured in two-car crash

Emma Clarke
by
28th Jun 2018 7:17 AM

AT LEAST one person is seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at Fernvale this morning.

Paramedics are treating three people, one of which is in a serious but stable condition.

The male was cut from the vehicle and has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital. 

Two other people have been taken to Ipswich Hospital, both in a stable condition.

The crash happened on the Brisbane Valley Hwy just after 6am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency services freed the man from the car and stayed on scene until just after 7am.

Related Items

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    APPLY NOW: Is this the best job in the world?

    APPLY NOW: Is this the best job in the world?

    News HOW would you like a job travelling around, chin wagging with residents in the Somerset region?

    • 28th Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    Council 'will happily walk away' if court finds against them

    premium_icon Council 'will happily walk away' if court finds against them

    Council News The council wants the Supreme Court to "restrain" Mr Hinchliffe

    Second Swanbank operator in PFAS investigation

    premium_icon Second Swanbank operator in PFAS investigation

    News Test results now part of court action

    Dreamworld trainer’s tragic admission

    Dreamworld trainer’s tragic admission

    News “It was something that as operators we talked about wanting.”

    • 28th Jun 2018 8:46 AM

    Local Partners