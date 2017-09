FIRIES are working to free a man trapped in a car following a crash on the Ipswich Motorway.

Emergency Services were called to the Oxley Bridge just after 8.20am to a two-vehicle crash where one car came to a rest on its roof.

A police spokesperson said firies were on their way to try and free the trapped person but initial information suggested the man was not critical.

Traffic is backing up in both directions on the motorway and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.