HORROR CRASH: The Warrego Highway will be closed at Helidon to make way for a helicopter to land.
News

Two people arrested following highway crash

Ebony Graveur
Tara Miko
18th Nov 2019 3:40 PM
UPDATE: Two people have been taken into police custody at the scene of a crash which closed the Warrego Highway east of Toowoomba.

Two vehicles collided on the highway at Helidon about 2.20pm.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remain closed as police investigate the crash where two people from one vehicle were arrested.

One person from a second vehicle involved was initially entrapped before being freed by emergency services.

That person has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious condition.

EARLIER: The Warrego Highway will be closed in both directions to make way for a helicopter to land following a horror crash in Helidon.

Three ambulance crews are working to free a man trapped in a truck after a crash involving a truck and a car.

The man is believed to be in his 40s and has been entrapped for more than an hour as critical care paramedics fight to free him from the wreckage.

Ambulances were called to the two-vehicle crash just after 2.20pm this afternoon.

A second patient was assessed at the scene and a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said he looked to be in a stable condition.

The patient still trapped is believed to have suffered leg injuries.

Both lanes westbound have been closed and eastbound lanes will be closed shortly.

Gatton Star

