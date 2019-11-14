Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 70s was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews.
The man in his 70s was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews.
News

Man trapped in car after it rolls into pole

by Emily Halloran
14th Nov 2019 6:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man had to be freed from the wreckage of his car after it rolled and went into a pole this afternoon.

Paramedics and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) were called to the corner of Dunlin Drive and Myna Way in Burleigh Waters about 2.45pm.

It is understood a man in his 70s was driving when the car flipped and rolled into a pole.

QFES worked to free the man, who was found with "no significant injuries".

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

burleigh heads car crash injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man assaults boy, holds knife to throat before being run off

        premium_icon Man assaults boy, holds knife to throat before being run off

        Crime Police are appealing for public assistance after a man jumped out of his car and seriously a 16-year-old boy.

        Trans-Siberian tales among hilarious travel adventure

        premium_icon Trans-Siberian tales among hilarious travel adventure

        News Laidley author Jim Nicholls has combined his stories of rail travel across the...

        'It's devastating': Iconic brand to axe Toowoomba factory

        premium_icon 'It's devastating': Iconic brand to axe Toowoomba factory

        News Massive job losses to come as factory sets closure date

        Authorities investigating cause of Pechey bushfire

        premium_icon Authorities investigating cause of Pechey bushfire

        News THE ignition source of a large, fast-moving bushfire which bore down on Pechey...