Subscribe Digital Edition
Man trapped, highway partly closed after serious crash

by Grace Mason
30th Nov 2020 3:07 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are working to cut a man free after his car rolled on the Mulligan Highway north of Mareeba.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash about 1.50pm with the vehicle having rolled down an embankment.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred near Quaids Dam and the truck pads and the highway had been reduced to one lane as efforts were made to free the trapped motorists.


She said it was understood the extradition of the man may take some time.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating a male patient.

She said the extent of his injuries was currently not known but he was "heavily entrapped".

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect some delays.

