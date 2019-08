Emergency services are on scene at a farm machinery accident at Crowley Valey, August 13, 2019.

Emergency services are on scene at a farm machinery accident at Crowley Valey, August 13, 2019. Ali Kuchel

A HELICOPTER is en route to a farm machinery accident at Crowley Vale.

At 7.43am, Queensland Ambulance Service received the call for the indigent. Paramedics are assessing a male patient who has his leg trapped in the machinery.

The critical care unit is en route as well.

More to come...