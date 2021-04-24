Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is trapped under rubble after a two-storey building collapsed in Sydney’s west.
A man is trapped under rubble after a two-storey building collapsed in Sydney’s west.
News

Man trapped after building collapse

by Dana Pendrick
24th Apr 2021 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is trapped under rubble after a building collapsed in Sydney's west.

A two-storey home on Gecko Street in Marsden Park collapsed at 9.10am on Saturday, and firefighters are still working to free a 45-year-old man.

A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google
A two-storey home has collapsed on Gecko Street at Marsden Park. Picture: Google

Before the man can be freed, firefighters will need to devise a plan to pull him out safely.

A 25-year-old has already been pulled from the rubble and is being treated by paramedics.

Doctors and ambulance officers are on the scene.

Originally published as Man trapped after Sydney building collapse

accident building collapse rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three hospitalised following two-vehicle collision

        Premium Content Three hospitalised following two-vehicle collision

        Breaking The incident resulted in some traffic delays throughout the area

        Bus driver allegedly flees after colliding with motorcyclist

        Premium Content Bus driver allegedly flees after colliding with motorcyclist

        Crime A young man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a collision with a bus on a major...

        Bakery buys chip in for battling veterans

        Premium Content Bakery buys chip in for battling veterans

        News Ipswich shoppers can help veterans doing it tough when they buy the groceries this...

        Speeding driver tried to get mum to take points

        Premium Content Speeding driver tried to get mum to take points

        News An out of work mechanic has been ordered to complete community service after trying...