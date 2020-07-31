Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

by Georgia Clark
31st Jul 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash in regional NSW where a man is trapped.

The helicopter plummeted to the ground after hitting power lines at a property on Carrathool Road in Conargo in the Western Riverina region of NSW just after 11am on Friday.

Three ambulance crews and a specialist medical team are on scene treating the male pilot.

He is believed to be trapped inside the wreckage of the helicopter but his condition is not yet known.

More to come.

 

 

Originally published as Man trapped after helicopter crashes into power lines

More Stories

crash editors picks helicopter helicopter crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News A Brisbane woman has been fined and her companion arrested by NSW police after a brazen attempt to enter Queensland from coronavirus hot spots in Sydney.

        Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        premium_icon Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals Queensland’s new COVID-19 case total

        New coronavirus case in Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon New coronavirus case in Ipswich suburb

        News A man from Bellbird Park has tested positive to coronavirus and contact tracing is...

        Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

        premium_icon Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

        News MP implores patience and clarifies what the restricted suburb list actually...