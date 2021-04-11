Menu
A motorbike rider has tragically died after hitting a kangaroo north of Mount Perry this morning. File Photo.
Man tragically dies after fatal collision with kangaroo

Holly Cormack
11th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
A man has tragically been confirmed dead after hitting a kangaroo while riding his motorcycle in Moolboolaman, north of Mount Perry.

Preliminary investigations indicate at about 8am a motorcyclist was headed west on Gin Gin Mount Perry Road when he hit a kangaroo and was thrown from the bike.

The rider, a 62-year-old Bundaberg man, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

