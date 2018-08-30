Man to stand trial over pregnant teen’s murder

The body of Tiffany Taylor has never been found.

A MAN has been committed to stand trial over the murder of pregnant teenager Tiffany Taylor.

Rodney Wayne Williams is charged with murdering the 16-year-old and dumping her body in the Fernvale area in July 2015.

She has never been found.

After a two-and-a-half day committal hearing in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court, magistrate Athol Kennedy committed Williams to stand trial.

A date for the trial has not been set.

The committal hearing heard Ms Taylor's blood was found in his car and they were captured on a toll camera together in Williams' vehicle on the day she vanished.

Williams has not entered a plea.

It is alleged Ms Taylor - who was 20 weeks pregnant when she vanished - was prostituting herself and Williams had agreed to pay $500 to spend half an hour with her.

During a committal hearing in the Beenleigh District Court today, it was heard that Williams drove Ms Taylor to a dead-end street at Larapinta, in Brisbane's southwest, for sex.

Police allege Williams had no money and after an argument he killed her and dumped her body somewhere on the outskirts of Fernvale, 60km west of Brisbane. Searches by police in that area have been unable to locate her body.

A toll camera captured Ms Taylor in Williams' car on the Logan Motorway and he is unaccounted for over about 20 minutes on the day Ms Taylor disappeared, the court heard.

Williams says he was getting a pie at Fernvale Bakery at this time.

Police found "dripping blood" that matched Ms Taylor's in Williams' car, as well as evidence that Williams had attempted to clean the vehicle, the court heard.

The court also heard Ms Taylor's blood was located behind the head rest of the seat she was sitting on.

Williams says after their interaction he dropped Ms Taylor off at a truck stop in the Dinmore and Bundamba area.

Ms Taylor was never seen or heard from again.

Williams' lawyer Timothy Ryan told the hearing that up to 400 men, including Williams, had contacted Ms Taylor for sex in the lead-up to her disappearance.

It was also heard that Ms Taylor was rumoured to have a substantial drug debt.

The committal hearing also heard from a woman who claimed Williams forced her to be part of "a master and slave relationship".