Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRIEVEOUS BODILY HARM: Timothy Little was arrested after a woman was found with severe head injuries at a Kepnock home.
GRIEVEOUS BODILY HARM: Timothy Little was arrested after a woman was found with severe head injuries at a Kepnock home. contributed
Crime

Man to remain behind bars over metal bar attack

Katie Hall
Toni Benson-Rogan
by and
21st Mar 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man has faced court accused of brutally attacking a woman with a metal bar.

Timothy Bernard Bruce Little appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm after he was arrested last night.

Little made no application for bail and was remanded in custody. He will reappear on May 2 via video link.

Police charged the 21-year-old after a woman was found with severe head injuries at a Kepnock home yesterday.

Police will allege the accused used a metal bar to strike her multiple times to the head following an argument.

The 45-year-old woman was left in a serious condition and taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Today, A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said the woman was in a stable condition and was likely to remain in Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

buncourt bundaberg magistrates court in custody metal bar attack
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    TRUCK ROLLOVER: Dangerous goods clean-up chokes hwy traffic

    premium_icon TRUCK ROLLOVER: Dangerous goods clean-up chokes hwy traffic

    News A B-double carrying "dangerous goods" that rolled late last night has caused chaos on the roads this morning.

    • 21st Mar 2019 10:44 AM
    How young boy made up for triple-0 prank

    How young boy made up for triple-0 prank

    News “I am sorry that I have wasted precious time"

    Baker on mission to ensure cake decorating doesn't crumble

    premium_icon Baker on mission to ensure cake decorating doesn't crumble

    Food & Entertainment Jackie Thompson wants to ensure her craft continues to grow

    High standards set for child care in Ipswich

    premium_icon High standards set for child care in Ipswich

    Parenting Forty-five centres exceeded quality standards.