Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics were called to a report of a wounding incident at a Caloundra home on Saturday night.
Police and paramedics were called to a report of a wounding incident at a Caloundra home on Saturday night.
News

Man to hospital after wounding incident in home

Stuart Cumming
8th Nov 2020 8:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police and paramedics were called to a Coast home on Saturday to reports a man had been wounded.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the Caloundra home shortly after 9pm.

They took a man in his 30s to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating but no complaint about the wounding had been made.

She said the man's injuries were not regarded as critical.

caloundra police queensland ambulance service sunshine coast paramedics wounding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cancer-stricken mum sues over ultrasound ‘fail’

        Premium Content Cancer-stricken mum sues over ultrasound ‘fail’

        News A mother with advanced breast cancer is suing her former GP and radiologist for $900,000, alleging their negligence cost her valuable early treatment options.

        Hot pizzas, pasta offered to community after storm

        Premium Content Hot pizzas, pasta offered to community after storm

        Community A family-owned pizzeria has dug deep to do their part for those struggling...

        CHEAPEST: Where to go for petrol under 99.9c/L

        Premium Content CHEAPEST: Where to go for petrol under 99.9c/L

        News Unleaded 91 petrol is on offer for 99.9c/L only 7km from Ipswich

        Rural fireys on scene of vegetation fire

        Premium Content Rural fireys on scene of vegetation fire

        News A fire is burning on a private property southwest of Ipswich