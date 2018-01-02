Christmas Day fatal crash survivor robbed while in hospital

A MAN is due to face court today after he was charged with stealing two mobile phones from the hospital room of Laurie Tritton, the man who lost his wife and daughter in a horror Christmas Day crash.

It's alleged the 51-year-old man, a fellow patient in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, snuck into the room of Mr Tritton and grabbed the two phones.

One of the phones he allegedly stole belonged to Mr Tritton's late wife Karin, who was killed along with their 18-year-old daughter Makayla on Christmas Day.

Both mobiles have since been returned to Mr Tritton.

The couple's other child Tarmeka, 23, is also in a stable condition in Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The man who allegedly stole the phones is due to face Southport Magistrates Court later today charged with a string of offences including stealing, fraud and possession of a dangerous drug.

Makayla and Karin Tritton died in a car crash on Manly Road on Christmas Day. Picture: Living & Loving photography

Makayla Tritton and her mum were minutes away from Christmas lunch with a car full of presents when they were hit and killed in the holiday horror crash.

Hundreds took to Facebook to pay tribute to the 18-year-old girl and her mum Karin, who were hit by an out-of-control BMW in Brisbane's south west.

Karin was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but died on Christmas night.

The 46-year-old man behind the wheel of the BMW is also expected to make a full recovery and has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in Princess Alexandra Hospital and will appear in Wynnum Magistrates Court on January 15.

Emergency services broke down during a news conference on Boxing Day, describing it as "one of the most traumatic scenes" they had attended.

Relatives expecting the family at lunch were told the news when Senior Sergeant Lukia Serafim answered one of the mobile phones at the scene.

"As a wife and parent, outside of being a police officer, it was very, very difficult when we were doing CPR on the deceased," she said.

"It does affect police in a way that we do take it home and I really reach out to the father and offer our condolences."