Kyogle man Keith Knights remains in custody over allegations he encouraged people to ambush and kill police.
Crime

Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

Liana Turner
by
16th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
A MAN accused of inciting people to kill police will face a trial later this year.

Keith Knights, 39, remains bail refused over allegations that arose from videos he allegedly posted online in 2017.

The Eden Creek man denies the charges of soliciting, encouraging or persuading to murder, sending a document to threaten death or grievous bodily harm and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

When the matter most recently went back before Lismore District Court, Mr Knights made no application for bail and it was formally refused by Judge Wells.

Mr Knights has been in custody since December, 2017 after he allegedly published a 40-minute video urging people to ambush and kill police officers.

During the same video, Mr Knights alleges he'd witnessed police officers involved in a drug deal.

He has continually denied the allegations against him.

The case is listed for a mention on October 3 and a trial has been scheduled for October 8.

