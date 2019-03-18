Menu
Wallangarra police have charged the man. FILE
Crime

Man to face court after being intercepted on highway

Gerard Walsh
by
17th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW South Wales man had his trip interrupted on the New England Highway at 4.30pm Saturday and now faces drug charges.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra Police, said he and the Road Policing Unit were testing drivers on the highway at Wallangarra.

"We pulled up a 22-year-old driver from New South Wales and searched his vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana, a utensil used with marijuana and a utensil used with the drug ice," Sgt. Baker said.

The man passed the roadside tests but has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of drug utensils.

He will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on April 17.

Warwick Daily News

