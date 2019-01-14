Man to buy Mustang after instant $50,000 win

WINNER: Anne Maree Tasi and Abigail Trost of Goodna IGA are excited to have sold a $50,000 winning scratchie at their store.

WINNER: Anne Maree Tasi and Abigail Trost of Goodna IGA are excited to have sold a $50,000 winning scratchie at their store. Cordell Richardson

A GOODNA man is racing straight to the car yard to buy a Mustang after discovering he won one of the top prizes of $50,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The winning $4 Fruit Explosion Instant Scratch-Its ticket was bought at IGA Goodna.

When he spoke with a Golden Casket official to claim his prize, the elated man shared his shock at the discovery.

"I buy a few each fortnight for a bit of fun," he explained.

"When I scratched it, I was shocked. I was just really out of it at first, so I checked it over and over again.

"When it finally sunk in that I had won, I was really excited. I started screaming 'Yes, woohoo, about time!'

"I always hoped I would win but I never thought I would. What a day!"

The man declared he kept the ticket in a safe place until he could claim it.

"I didn't want to lose it, so I hid it in a book, in my jock draw for safe keeping," he laughed.

scratch-it

When asked how he planned to spend his instant windfall, the happy man said he knew exactly what he would do with it.

"I want to help my mum and my niece first," he exclaimed.

"Then I will use the rest to put towards a sports car. I'd love to get a Mustang. I am really excited for that!"

IGA Goodna front end supervisor Debbie Lord said she was thrilled to have made one of their customers $50,000 richer.

"We are really, really happy," she said.

"It is fabulous for not only the store, but for the area to have a winner.

"We haven't sold a big prize before, so this is amazing.

"I hope this is the beginning of a winning streak and we make some more of our customers instant winners!"

In 2018, there were 155 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $14.26 million.

Instant Scratch-Its tickets are available at Golden Casket outlets.