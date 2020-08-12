Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man will be extradited from interstate to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.
A man will be extradited from interstate to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.
Crime

Man to be extradited over historical child sex abuse charges

by Sarah Matthews
12th Aug 2020 4:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man will be extradited to Darwin to face historical child sex offences.

The 46-year-old man was arrested by detectives from the Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit at his home address for offending that allegedly occurred in Darwin between 2006 and 2009.

Northern Territory detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit travelled from Darwin to Townsville on the same day.

The man was remanded in custody on Tuesday by the Townsville Magistrates Court.

Sex Crimes Unit detectives will escort the man to Darwin later this afternoon.

He will appear in the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man to be extradited to NT over historical child sex charges

child sex abuse crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE: Ipswich SHS vs Keebra Park

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Ipswich SHS vs Keebra Park

        Sport Juniors from different Ipswich clubs form positive new brotherhood playing in schoolboy competition.

        ‘ANYWHERE, ANYTIME’: Mobile phone cameras deployed

        Premium Content ‘ANYWHERE, ANYTIME’: Mobile phone cameras deployed

        News The specialised cameras can also capture people failing to wear a seatbelt and...

        • 12th Aug 2020 2:52 PM
        WATCH LIVE: St Mary's year 10s take on Palm Beach

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: St Mary's year 10s take on Palm Beach

        News Watch St Mary's take on Palm Beach in the Walters Cup LIVE HERE NOW

        Inland Rail route just 500m from peace festival site

        Premium Content Inland Rail route just 500m from peace festival site

        News A popular convention centre and camping grounds could be drowned out by the noise...