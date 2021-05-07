A TOWNSVILLE man has been charged after threatening to rape and sexually abuse a list of random women he called more than 400 times.

The 41-year-old Cosgrove man was arrested yesterday and charged with 21 offences of using a carriage service to menace and harass.

Police will allege that the man harassed eight random women across Queensland and interstate, and inundated them with more than 400 phone calls between February and April.

Police will allege that he threatened to physically and sexually assault all eight victims on the phone calls.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the man called one particular woman 145 times.

"There was a large number of continued calls that victims ultimately blocked, but there was a significant number of calls that were answered where he made threats to physically and sexually offend against the women," Sen-Sgt Miles said.

All eight victims reported the man to police, and officers swooped on his home yesterday.

Sen-Sgt Miles said his victims would have been terrified.

"I'm sure they'd be quite concerned by his threats."

"They obviously are unaware of his ability to carry out some of these things, and it would have been quite disturbing for the victims to receive calls of this nature."

Sen-Sgt Miles said police would trawl through his telephone history as it was likely there was more victims out there.

"We anticipate there being a number of other victims from interstate that will result in further charges being preferred."

The man has been remanded in custody and will face Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Police will oppose the man's bail.

Originally published as Man threatens to rape women over 400+ phone calls