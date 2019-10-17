Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ooralea man who threatened to kill two sisters has pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to stalking with violence.
Ooralea man who threatened to kill two sisters has pleaded guilty in Mackay District Court to stalking with violence.
Crime

Man threatens to kill sisters in shock stalking case

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
17th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A shocking case of sibling rivalry, a heroin addict threatened to kill his two sisters simply because he did not like one and disagreed with the other over a health care plan for their dying father.

Michael Frederick Hansen sent one sister a series of sickening text messages over three days in March this year, including telling her he had a bullet for both women and one for himself.

"In other words you threatened to kill them both and kill yourself," Judge Brad Farr said, labelling his offending as "thuggish behaviour".

"You told her that she would never be found, that it would be sooner than she thinks … that her time was running out."

And he will be free in January next year.

Mackay District Court heard the offending against one sister spanned three years, although only consisted of three separate incidents.

Crown prosecutor Eddie Coker said Hansen had told her to "keep looking over her shoulder" and that he was going to kill her when he got home and should have done it 25 years ago, causing extreme fear for the woman.

"Even having the police around you wasn't enough to make you grow up, wake up to yourself and appreciate just how ridiculously you were behaving," Judge Farr said.

After his arrest in March this year Hansen told police he would "get them" if it was the last thing he did. The court heard he even threatened his sisters while in custody.

The 60-year-old Ooralea man pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking with violence in Mackay as well as a string of drug-related offending.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said his client was a heroin addict, who had been on a methadone plan for up to 25 years and was going through withdrawal while in custody.

Mr McLennan said the recent offending had occurred when Hansen's father, to whom his client was extremely close, was dying and there were disagreements about his final health care plan and where he would reside.

The court heard there was also a mutual dislike with the other sister.

"Why that in any way would justify your behaviour I don't know," Judge Farr said, unconvinced that Hansen had any remorse for his actions.

"Simply having a disagreement with a sibling about medical treatment for a parent … is not uncommon.

"What is an uncommon event is the resort to threats of violence, and extreme violence at that."

Mr McLennan said the Crown's push for three years jail was at risk of being excessive given his client "hasn't followed anyone, hasn't gone to anyone's home, hasn't gone to anyone's workplace".

"Even though, no doubt, the complainants were frightened by this behaviour, they were also able to respond and defend themselves in their own way in the text messages," Mr McLennan said.

Hansen was jailed for 2.5 years with parole release after one-third on January 15. He has already served 216 days in custody, which was declared time served.

If you need mental health support, please phone: 

  • Lifeline: 13 11 14
  • DVCONNECT: 1800811811
  • MensLine: 1300 78 99 78
  • Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

More Stories

editors picks mackay courts mackay crime mackay district court mackay police mackay watchhouse stalking
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Heist nets $25,000 in property

    premium_icon Heist nets $25,000 in property

    News DIAMOND rings, gold bracelets and a Dyson vacuum cleaner were looted by two thieves as they ransacked a suburban home.

    • 17th Oct 2019 4:59 PM
    Women to be forced appointment on water board

    premium_icon Women to be forced appointment on water board

    News Recent changes instated by the state government continue to draw backlash from...

    Ipswich mum sentenced over ice-fuelled car chase

    premium_icon Ipswich mum sentenced over ice-fuelled car chase

    News A mother was high on ice when she and a man led police on a chase through the...

    Rise in dementia deaths makes elderly patients a 'priority'

    premium_icon Rise in dementia deaths makes elderly patients a 'priority'

    Health Dementia deaths have risen by 69 per cent since 2009.