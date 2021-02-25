Man threatened to drive car into power pole in DV incident

A magistrate has described a domestic violence incident on the Bruce Highway as 'frightening and dangerous'.

A 47-year-old man pleaded guilty on February 23 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two breaches of a domestic violence order - one of which occurred along the Bruce Highway at Gympie.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the first breach of the order took place at a kindergarten in North Rockhampton on October 22 where the couple argued over the defendant leaving a child in the front yard alone, crying, while the woman dropped off other children.

He said they continued arguing in the carpark, the man took the woman's sim card and Eftpos cards and left on foot.

Mr Boyd said police were called to the Bruce Highway just north of Gympie at 5.30am on November 14 where the defendant was arrested in relation to the second breach.

He said the defendant and victim had been travelling from Brisbane after dropping their children off to visit people.

Mr Boyd said they had stopped at a service station for food and fuel.

He said while the woman went to the toilet, the defendant went through her mobile phone and found messages between her and another male.

Mr Boyd said they got into an argument over the messages while driving and the woman threatened to drop him at the Gympie train station to get the train home.

He said the victim told the defendant she could no longer handle his controlling behaviour and didn't want to be in contact with him anymore.

Mr Boyd said the defendant refused and insisted she drive him back to Mt Morgan.

He said the victim was trying to call police on her phone when the defendant grabbed it and threw it out the window.

Mr Boyd said the defendant's bad behaviour continued, and he threatened to make them crash into a power pole.

He said the victim used the defendant's phone to call police, they pulled over and the defendant continued to verbally abuse the victim before threatening to run in front of a truck and kill himself.

Mr Boyd said the defendant left the victim and their 10-year-old son, walking north.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said the defendant had been in a relationship with the victim for 13 years and they had owned and operated a cleaning business together which was severely impacted by COVID-19, having to be closed down.

He said his client was organising counselling and submitted the behaviour was "out of character".

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale described the Bruce Highway behaviour as "frightening and dangerous", sentencing the man to a 12-month probation order and convictions recorded.

"You cannot behave like this," she said.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

