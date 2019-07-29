Menu
Man tells police 'get the f--k off my property'

Ebony Graveur
by
29th Jul 2019 2:48 PM
WHAT should have been just a couple of driving offences spiralled out of control after a 60-year-old man refused to cooperate with police.

On March 22, 2018, while conducting patrols on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd in Forest Hill, police noticed a red ute with cancelled registration.

They followed the driver down the road to the address previously registered to the car.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday Donald Marsh from Forest Hill refused to speak to police when they arrived as his home.

"He told police 'yous (sic) are the c---s that are trespassing on my property... Get the f--k off my property',” Sgt Molinaro said.

Conducting further investigations, police determined the car was also uninsured.

Sgt Molinaro told the court Marsh, facing seven charges, had walked away from police and, when an officer put up a hand to stop him, pushed the officer.

"The defendant began to struggle violently against (two officers) and resist their attempts to restrain him,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Marsh was arrested and, on top of the traffic offences, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting or obstructing a police officer.

Marsh's lawyer told Magistrate Kay Ryan Marsh had been confused.

"He was confused about what police officers were allowed to do,” Marsh's lawyer said.

"That has been explained to him subsequently.”

Ms Ryan told Marsh the way he had reacted was more than an overreaction.

"They were only doing their duty,” Ms Ryan said.

"You're lucky they didn't charge you with assault.”

Marsh was fined $1900 but his conviction was not recorded.

court news crime donald marsh forest hill gatton court
