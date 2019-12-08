Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man tasered by police after incident at pub

Meg Gannon
8th Dec 2019 6:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE man has been tasered and another man taken into custody after an incident at a Dalby pub this evening.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed police were called just after 6.30pm tonight in regards to an incident at the Criterion Hotel.

The spokeswoman told News police intercepted a vehicle containing one driver and one passenger on Orpen Street in connection with the incident.

News believes there was an altercation between the police officer and the passenger in the vehicle that led to the passenger being tasered.

A second police unit arrived to the scene on Orpen Street shortly after.

The two men have been taken into custody at the Dalby watch house.

crime criterion hotel dalby editors picks police taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top support for football revamp: ‘Let’s get on with it’

        premium_icon Top support for football revamp: ‘Let’s get on with it’

        Sport FORMER Brisbane Roar championship-winning A-League coach Mike Mulvey has praised Football Queensland for launching a restructured junior competition next season.

        MEASLES: Another alert has been issued for Ipswich region

        MEASLES: Another alert has been issued for Ipswich region

        News The person attended a number of locations in the Ipswich area while unknowingly...

        Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        premium_icon Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        News Nestled in the heart of Blackstone is a historic hill that was once home to...

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        News ‘Leave immediately’: Bundamba residents told to evacuate