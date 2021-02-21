Menu
The man was tasered after allegedly threatening police with a broken bottle.
News

Man tasered after allegedly attacking woman with glass shard

Carlie Walker
21st Feb 2021 3:20 PM
A man who allegedly threatened police with a broken bottle after attacking two people in a park in Hervey Bay was tasered before being arrested.

Hervey Bay detectives have charged a man with wounding following an alleged overnight disturbance at Torquay where a woman was injured with a piece of glass.

It will be alleged that just after 11pm on Saturday, a man approached two people in Bill Fraser Park, a man and woman both aged 20, and threatened them.

During the disturbance the woman suffered a cut to her arm.

Police were called to the park where it will be further alleged the man threatened officers with a broken bottle and was arrested following the successful deployment of a taser.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The 42-year-old Capalaba man has been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by alcohol.

He was also charged with one count each of wounding and serious assault of a police officer while adversely affected.

