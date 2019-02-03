Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Man talks his way into a more serious drink driving offence

Michael Nolan
by
3rd Feb 2019 8:52 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK man talked his way into a high range drink driving charge by refusing a road side breath test yesterday.

Police intercepted the 28-year-old man at 4.55pm while he drove along Victoria St.

Sergeant Shane Reid said police allege the man was offered a road side breath test but refused.

The man was charged with drink driving and failing to provide a specimen for a breath test.

"If you refuse to provide a breath specimen, when you go to court it is treated as the equivalent of a high range drink driving reading," Sgt Reid said.

Officers gave the man a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court.

Later that evening, at 6.55pm, police intercepted a 35-year-old Warwick man on Fitzroy St.

Police allege he was driving with a disqualified licence.

The man was charged and given a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a date yet to be determined.

drink driving charge editors picks fatal five road safety warwick crime warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 135 happy faces from Ipswich's first day at school

    premium_icon GALLERY: 135 happy faces from Ipswich's first day at school

    People and Places THOUSANDS of children across the Ipswich region have returned to school for Term 1.

    The five most-haunted places that call Ipswich home

    premium_icon The five most-haunted places that call Ipswich home

    Community Interest in the creepy has persisted to this day.

    SALE TIME! Get hands on cheap flights from Toowoomba

    SALE TIME! Get hands on cheap flights from Toowoomba

    News Regional airline Airnorth is hosting a huge sale

    LAST CHANCE: Elton John announces final Aussie tour dates

    LAST CHANCE: Elton John announces final Aussie tour dates

    Music This the last time he will perform in Australia