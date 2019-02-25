Menu
Driver takes police on wild chase across Ipswich

25th Feb 2019 2:23 PM
Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man after he allegedly drove dangerously through Ipswich on Sunday night.

Around 9pm police saw a vehicle being driven at high speed on Compton Road at Stretton.

It will be alleged the vehicle then drove down Beaudesert Road where Polair commenced tracking the vehicle through Inala and Wacol.

The vehicle was tracked along the Ipswich Motorway, onto the Warrego Highway, where it reached 40kms over the speed limit, and was weaving in and out of traffic.

The vehicle then allegedly drove through the Ipswich CBD area where police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device in Thorn Street, Ipswich, deflating the front and rear left tyres.

It will be alleged the vehicle then continued to drive inbound towards Brisbane on the Warrego Highway, where a second tyre deflation device was successfully deployed, deflating the front and rear right tyres.

Deployment of stingers has rendered the vehicle inoperable two kilometres from where the stingers were deployed.

At 10.10pm on the Warrego Highway, near the Bundamba exit a 24-year-old Kingston man was arrested and charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, evade police, drive vehicle unregistered, drive vehicle uninsured, false registration plates, stealing, receiving tainted property.

He will appear in Richlands Magistrates Court tomorrow.

dangerous driving evading police ipswich crime police pursuit
Ipswich Queensland Times

