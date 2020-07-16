Menu
NCA NewsWire / David Kapernick
News

Man taken to hospital after early morning crash

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
16th Jul 2020 7:28 AM
A MAN was taken to hospital with chest and abdominal injuries after a single vehicle crash in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Brisbane Rd at Ebbw Vale just before 4am.

Two men were assessed at the scene. One was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition while the other declined transport.

It was the second crash in the space of 12 hours on Ipswich roads.

Paramedics also attended a two-vehicle crash on Ipswich and Progress Rds at Wacol just after 7pm last night.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

