Person taken to hospital after car flips onto its side
A PERSON was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a car flipped onto its side in a traffic accident yesterday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital with an arm injury after a two-vehicle crash in Yamanto.
One car rolled after the accident at the intersection of Warwick Rd and Ash St at about 5pm Friday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the accident was cleared up quickly and a tow truck was required to move the flipped car.