Person taken to hospital after car flips onto its side

A car flipped after a two-vehicle accident in Yamanto.

A PERSON was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a car flipped onto its side in a traffic accident yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital with an arm injury after a two-vehicle crash in Yamanto.

One car rolled after the accident at the intersection of Warwick Rd and Ash St at about 5pm Friday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the accident was cleared up quickly and a tow truck was required to move the flipped car.