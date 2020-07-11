Menu
A car flipped after a two-vehicle accident in Yamanto.
Person taken to hospital after car flips onto its side

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
A PERSON was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a car flipped onto its side in a traffic accident yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital with an arm injury after a two-vehicle crash in Yamanto.

One car rolled after the accident at the intersection of Warwick Rd and Ash St at about 5pm Friday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the accident was cleared up quickly and a tow truck was required to move the flipped car.

