Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area after police made an emergency declaration.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area after police made an emergency declaration.
News

Man taken into custody after emergency situation

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Jun 2021 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man was taken into custody on Sunday night after a "police incident" in Ipswich resulted in streets being locked down.

Officers were called to a disturbance about 5.30pm in Brassall at a Bourke Road address, which police say was "peacefully resolved through negotiation"

A man was taken into custody and about 9pm police revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

No one was harmed during this incident.

"Police wish to thank everyone for their understanding and patience," police said in a statement.

EARLIER: Several streets in Ipswich have been locked down on Sunday night after police made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due to a "police incident".

Members of the public are advised to avoid an area in Brassall which encompasses Bourke Street, Fernvale Road, Hayes Street and Vogel Road.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due a police incident in Brassall.
Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due a police incident in Brassall.

Traffic diversions are in place.

The emergency declaration was made at 7.25pm.

It is understood to be in relation to someone suffering from a mental health issue.

MORE TO COME

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big reward

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

emergency situation ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock date Queensland will be fully vaccinated

        Premium Content Shock date Queensland will be fully vaccinated

        Health Queensland has the second worst full Covid-19 vaccination rate in the nation, with fears everyone eligible in the state will receive jabs later than expected.

        • 14th Jun 2021 5:07 AM
        ‘Opportunity we can’t miss’: Jets submit NRL bid

        Premium Content ‘Opportunity we can’t miss’: Jets submit NRL bid

        News Ipswich City Council has whittled down potential options

        Young dad crashed after fleeing from cops with kids in car

        Premium Content Young dad crashed after fleeing from cops with kids in car

        Crime The 23-year-old had never held a driver’s licence

        Prisoners cause $53k damage to Ipswich jail in riot

        Premium Content Prisoners cause $53k damage to Ipswich jail in riot

        Crime Gas and pepper spray had to be used to quell the riot