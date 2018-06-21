Man taken to hospital after falling from a car on highway
A MAN has been taken to hospital overnight after he fell from a moving vehicle on the Warrego Hwy at Pine Mountain.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.40pm following reports a man in his 40s had fallen.
He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a minor head injury.
