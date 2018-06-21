Menu
Man taken to hospital after falling from a car on highway

Emma Clarke
by
21st Jun 2018 5:49 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital overnight after he fell from a moving vehicle on the Warrego Hwy at Pine Mountain. 

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.40pm following reports a man in his 40s had fallen. 

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a minor head injury.

ipswich hospital qas qps traffic crash warrego hwy
Ipswich Queensland Times

