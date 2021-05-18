Man swipes $300 winnings from Ipswich pokies machine

A man has pleaded guilty to fraud after stealing someone else’s winnings from a pokies machine. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

A DISABILITY worker who tried to turn a quick profit in an Ipswich pokies room discovered cutting corners doesn’t always pay.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Terry Spanneri, 40, stole the winnings of a fellow gambler when the person left their machine unattended.

Terry James Spanneri appeared in court facing a single charge of fraud, to which he pleaded guilty.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe told the court Spanneri had visited the Goodna Services Club on October 23, 2021.

“The (other) club member had $300.64 in credit on this pokies machine and left this machine unattended for a short period of time,” Snr Cons Lowe said.

“During this time, (Spanneri) has inserted his membership card into the pokies machine and withdrawn the money.”

The court heard Spanneri walked to the club’s reception, transferred the money to his credit card and left.

“The club made several attempts to contact him with no success,” Snr Cons Lowe said.



Spanneri’s lawyer submitted two letters of reference written in support of her client’s character.

Magistrate Jacqueline Payne told Spanneri it was “extraordinary” for someone to think they had won money they hadn’t.

“Most people are very clear when they use pokies – they know exactly what they’re doing,” Ms Payne said.

“It’s extraordinary that you would suggest you were $300 up when it wasn’t your own proceeds.

“But I understand you did offer to pay the money back.”

She told Spanneri fraud was a very serious offence.

“It’s serious for a good reason,” she said.

“If we all went around acting dishonestly, our society would be of a very different nature.”



Ms Payne ordered Spanneri agree to a $1000, 12 month good behaviour bond.

