A man in his 40s is in hospital following a motorbike accident at Swanbank. Pic: file photo

A MAN in his 40s has been injured in a single-vehicle motorbike incident at Swanbank.

It is understood the man fell from the motorbike at a private property about 11.30am.

Paramedics assessed one patient at the scene.

The man reportedly sustained an injury to his shoulder.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.