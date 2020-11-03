Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 52-year-old man has survived being trapped under his car overnight with “serious leg injuries” in the Nambucca Valley
A 52-year-old man has survived being trapped under his car overnight with “serious leg injuries” in the Nambucca Valley
News

Man survives 16 hours in ditch pinned under car

by Joe Attanasio
3rd Nov 2020 2:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has endured a night of absoloute agony after being trapped under his car for more than 16 hours in the Nambucca Valley.

The man, aged 52, endured frosty conditions as he was pinned beneath the vehicle on Taylors Arm Road at Thumbs Creek, west of Macksville.

The rescue mission Picture: NSW Ambulance
The rescue mission Picture: NSW Ambulance

It wasn't until 8.30am this morning when a passing by neighbour spotted the man and alerted authorities that he was able to be freed.

"It really is a miracle that he's survived close to 16 hours trapped on a steep embankment, mostly in the dark of night, in relatively cold conditions," NSW Ambulance inspector Susan George said.

"On arrival paramedics treated a 52-year-old man for leg injuries after he became pinned underneath his car on a remote road west of Macksville.

"He's very lucky a nearby resident drove by when they did and assisted him until paramedic crews arrived.

"Emergency services crews did a great job securing the scene to release the patient and he was flown by Westpac Helicopter to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition."

Emergency service crews working to free the man.
Emergency service crews working to free the man.

The Daily Telegraph understands the man attempted to park his vehicle on a steep hill when it rolled back onto him, trapping him and causing "serious damage to his leg".

He is now in a stable condition recovering in hospital.

 

MORE NEWS:

Claims de Belin told mate 'come have a go': sex assault trial

Restaurant's swipe at NSW Health amid COVID cases

His hand 'felt like a worm': swim coach trial

Originally published as Man survives 16 hours in ditch pinned under car

He was able to be freed just after 8.30am this morning.
He was able to be freed just after 8.30am this morning.
car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Everything Labor promised for Ipswich

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Everything Labor promised for Ipswich

        Politics Labor secured a comprehensive victory in Saturday’s state election. Here’s everything that was promised for Ipswich

        • 3rd Nov 2020 12:56 PM
        That’s not a storm: Council admits error in debris mailout

        Premium Content That’s not a storm: Council admits error in debris mailout

        News Ipswich City Council says it has destroyed a leaflet that advised residents they...

        Trio faces trafficking charges after cops find $104,000 cash

        Premium Content Trio faces trafficking charges after cops find $104,000 cash

        News Police raid uncovers alleged drug money hidden inside movie projector

        Gatton man busted with 62 charges for illegal accommodation

        Premium Content Gatton man busted with 62 charges for illegal accommodation

        News Local horticultural workers were living in two Lockyer Valley properties that were...