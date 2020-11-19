Man suffers significant injuries after arm caught in machine

A man in his 20s suffered significant hand injuries after his arm was caught in a machine in a Carole Park accident.

A MAN in his 20s was rushed to hospital last night with significant injuries to his hand after his arm was caught in a machine at a factory in Carole Park.

He was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The workplace accident happened at a factory on Cobalt St in the busy industrial area.

Paramedics took the man to hospital at 10.26pm on Wednesday.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has been contacted for comment.