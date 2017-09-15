Man suffers serious leg injury in collision with ute

Police are investigating a serious traffic crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Springfield.

Initial investigations suggest that a man stopped his ute on the Centenary Highway just before 4pm and as he walked down the side of his vehicle, he was struck by another ute that was travelling on the highway.

The man was taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital with serious leg injuries.

The highway was closed for a number of hours but has since been re-opened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.