Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Man suffers serious injuries in quad bike rollover

Tara Miko
by
30th Jun 2019 4:27 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane with serious injuries after crashing his quad bike on a Western Downs property.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to a private property at Tara about noon with reports a man had rolled the machine.

The man, aged in his 20s, suffered serious head, leg and suspected spinal injuries in the incident and was stabilised at the property.

He was then taken to Tara Hospital by road in a stable condition.

However, the Rescue 500 helicopter was sent to the Western Downs hospital to airlift the man to Brisbane.

He was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

editors picks princess alexandra hospital quad bike accident tara tara hospital western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    premium_icon Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    Soccer DESCRIBING himself as "Ipswich through and through'', Joe Fenech wants to use his Knights position to benefit the region as a whole.

    MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    premium_icon MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    Politics How much the politicians spent in three months might surprise

    Ipswich employer's different take on hiring pays off

    Ipswich employer's different take on hiring pays off

    Business New number 1 employee Lexie shows style in career makeover

    Hammer time at IGGS

    premium_icon Hammer time at IGGS

    News Athletes deliver flag to school