Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious chest injury after falling from a horse at Mount Beppo on Saturday morning.
News

Man suffers serious chest injury after falling from horse

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Feb 2021 11:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been seriously hurt after falling from a horse in the Somerset region this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported him in a serious but stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.

The accident happened at a private property at Mount Beppo, near Toogoolawah, just after 9.30am Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he suffered a serious chest injury.

His age could not be confirmed.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman seriously injured after crash traps her in car

        Premium Content Woman seriously injured after crash traps her in car

        News The woman, who was trapped in her vehicle after a crash between a truck and a car, is in a critical condition. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

        MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Premium Content MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

        Politics How Queensland MPs answered euthanasia question

        $20.65M sale cements future of Ipswich health precinct

        Premium Content $20.65M sale cements future of Ipswich health precinct

        Health Ipswich City Council reveals multimillion-dollar sale of four CBD buildings

        Indigenous artists showcase talents at CBD precinct

        Premium Content Indigenous artists showcase talents at CBD precinct

        Community Redeveloped area nears completion following the installation of artwork by local...