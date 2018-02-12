Menu
Police seek to establish why man was shot

Rachel Vercoe
by

POLICE are investigating after a man who had suffered gunshot wounds presented at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for treatment.

About 6.30pm on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was dropped at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, suffering gunshot wounds to his hand and shoulder.

Police were contacted but couldn't speak to the man due to his medical state.

Police said a crime scene has been established by investigators at a home on Ridge Street, Coffs Harbour and a number of items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting under Strike Force Ebal.

The man's injuries are not considered life threatening.

As inquiries continue, any witnesses or people with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Police said information provided to investigating officers will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Topics:  coffs harbour editors picks shooting

