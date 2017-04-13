Man suffers life threatening injuries: Ute and truck collide

A MAN has suffered life threatening injuries after a crash at Peak Crossing this afternoon.

Police say initial information suggests at 5.50pm, a utility and light truck were travelling in opposite directions on Warrill View Peak Crossing Road when they crashed 400 metres north of Old Warwick Road.

The male driver and sole occupant of the utility is in a serious condition and will be transported via helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The male driver of the light truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ipswich Hospital.

The male passenger of the light truck did not sustain any physical injuries.

Warrill View Peak Crossing Road is currently closed to traffic with diversions in place.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.