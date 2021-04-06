Menu
A man has been treated for injuries sustained in a single vehicle rollover at Lake Wivenhoe on Tuesday morning.
News

Man suffers head injury in rollover crash

Andrew Korner
6th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
A man sustained a head injury in a crash near Wivenhoe Dam early Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash was reported on Esk-Kilcoy Rd about 5.50am.

The man's vehicle rolled in the crash.

Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before taking him to Ipswich Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition with what appeared to be a minor head injury.

Police have urged motorists to drive carefully on wet roads, with showers expected to persist through Tuesday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

