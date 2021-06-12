Man suffers head injury after truck, car collision on hwy

A man was taken to hospital in Brisbane after suffering a head injury in a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway in Haigslea on Friday night.

A man was taken to hospital in Brisbane after suffering a head injury in a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway in Haigslea on Friday night.

A MAN was taken to hospital with a head injury after another crash involving a truck and a car along the same stretch of the Warrego Highway just west of Ipswich in as many days.

On Thursday night a man in his 30s was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head, neck and chest injuries after a ute and two trucks collided on the highway at Haigslea.

That crash, which happened about 6.45pm, caused heavy delays on the westbound lanes of the highway.

Then on Friday night, at almost the exact same time, paramedics were called to assess two people at the scene of a crash between a truck and a car, again on the westbound lanes at Haigslea.

One man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury and chest pain.

Another patient was uninjured and did not require transportation to hospital.

In a separate crash in Ipswich overnight, a young man was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle rollover in Camira.

The teenager suffered a lower limb injury in the crash on Meier Road at 11.10pm.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.