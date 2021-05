A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in Brisbane after a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in Redbank early on Friday morning.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in Brisbane after a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in Redbank early on Friday morning.

A MAN in his 20s was taken to hospital in Brisbane with facial injuries after he was involved in a crash between a car and a truck in Ipswich in the early hours of Friday morning.

Paramedics transported him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital at 3.44am.

He was taken in a stable condition.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Monash Road in Redbank.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.