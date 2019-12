A young man has been taken to hospital this morning after a car crashed into a wall.

Paramedics were called to Renoso Place at Little Mountain about 6.20am.

The man in his 20s sustained chest injuries and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.