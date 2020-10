A man was taken to hospital after an incident involving a fire pit at Bellbird Park on Saturday morning.

A man was taken to hospital after an incident involving a fire pit at Bellbird Park on Saturday morning.

A MAN was taken to hospital after an early morning incident involving a fire pit.

Paramedics took the man to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a stable condition with burns to his chest and face in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was transported from a private address at Bellbird Park at 2.10am.